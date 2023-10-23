Pakistani delegation to visit Kyrgyzstan, fostering bilateral trade, collaboration

ISLAMABAD - Kyrgyzstan Trade House Chairman Meher Kashif Younis on Sunday said a high-level Pak delegation of pharmaceutical and surgical instruments will visit Kyrgyzstan on November 6 for three days to explore the possibilities of investment avenues, joint ventures, promotion of bilateral trade and collaboration. Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Ms Maheen, he said this initiative signifies our commitment to enhancing economic cooperation and fostering meaningful relationships. He said he firmly believed that by working together, we can tap into the immense potential that exists in the pharmaceutical and surgical instruments sectors. Collaborative efforts in these areas can lead to the exchange of knowledge, technology, and resources, ultimately benefiting both our economies, he maintained.