Monday, October 23, 2023
Pakistani delegation to visit Kyrgyzstan, fostering bilateral trade, collaboration

Agencies
October 23, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Kyrgyzstan Trade House Chairman Meher Kashif Younis on Sunday said a high-level Pak delegation of pharmaceutical and surgical instruments will visit Kyrgyzstan on No­vember 6 for three days to explore the possibili­ties of investment avenues, joint ventures, promotion of bilateral trade and col­laboration. Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Ms Maheen, he said this initiative signifies our commitment to enhancing economic cooperation and fostering meaningful rela­tionships. He said he firmly believed that by working together, we can tap into the immense potential that exists in the pharmaceu­tical and surgical instru­ments sectors. Collabora­tive efforts in these areas can lead to the exchange of knowledge, technology, and resources, ultimately benefiting both our econo­mies, he maintained.

