‘PEDO a major source of annual income for KP’

Peshawar - The energy projects would be proved as game changer for the stability and development of the economy in the province, KP Caretaker Advisor for Power, Energy, and Mineral Development, Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah, said while chairing a high-level meeting.

Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah said that the energy sector in the province is very important. The subsidiary of the Energy and Power Department, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO), is a profitable organisation in the province, he added.

It is a major source of annual income of billions of rupees, he said. Under the supervision of PEDO, work is currently underway on 42 energy projects for transmission lines, including hydro and solar power, he said.

After the completion of these projects, they will prove to be a game changer for the stability and development of the province’s economy in the future. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company (KPT&GC) has been established for the first time in order to improve the electricity system in the province and to enable the delivery of its own electricity. The higher forums will be contacted soon to recover the arrears pending against the federal government.

He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting organised on the occasion of his visit to PEDO House. While giving a briefing, Chief Executive PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan said that PEDO has successfully completed 7 hydropower projects from which a total of 161 megawatts of electricity is being generated, from which the province is getting income of more than Rs4 billion annually.

He added that PEDO has prepared a business and financial plan for the next ten years, under which several projects of 2000 megawatts will be completed, from which the province is expected to earn Rs50 billion annually.

Furthermore, several energy projects have entered the final stages of completion.