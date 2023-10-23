PHHSA chief urges to exploit Africa vast potential, holds estimate 30pc mineral reserves

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Ma­lik on Sunday emphasised the urgent need for fully exploiting the vast poten­tial of Africa, a continent that holds an estimated 30 percent of the planet’s min­eral reserves. Talking to a delegation of industrialists, he said Africa possesses an impressive range of min­erals particularly those vital to the energy transac­tion such as nickel, cobalt, graphite, lithium and rare earth elements. He said nearly a fourth-fifth of the world’s total supply of plati­num, half of its manganese and two-thirds of its cobalt come from Africa. He said the continent also boasts 40 percent of the world’s gold reserves and an astound­ing 90 percent of its chro­mium. He said it’s blessed with abundant resources, a rapidly growing market and golden opportunity for Pak­istani businesses to expand their horizons and achieve unprecedented growth. He said as we all know, Africa is experiencing a signifi­cant economic transforma­tion, with several countries showing remarkable prog­ress in various sectors. The continent’s burgeoning population, combined with increasing urbanisation and technological advance­ments, has created a vibrant market hungry for goods and services that promise a perfect environment for Pakistani businesses to in­troduce their products ac­cording to their demand, technologies, and expertise. Shahzad Ali Malik Sitara-I-Imtiaz said Pakistan, with its entrepreneurial spirit and innovative solutions, has much to offer to African nations. From agriculture and healthcare to technol­ogy and renewable energy, our businesses can collabo­rate and contribute to the development of Africa while reaping substantial ben­efits, he added. He said Pak business community has the opportunity to make a significant impact on the continent’s development while ensuring sustainable growth and profitability.