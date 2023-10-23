Monday, October 23, 2023
PML-N, given road map to nation for alleviating poverty, upgrade economy, says Qaiser

APP
October 23, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Sunday said that PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif has given a road map to the nation for alleviating poverty and upgrading the country’s economy. Talking to a private television channel, he said that Nawaz Sharif has an ambitious plan to work with national institutions. Pakistan could not attain prosperity due to weak policies of past regime, he said adding that it is the duty of every politician to shun petty differences and work for the development of the country. We need to move forward in every field, he said adding that Nawaz Sharif has arrived in Pakistan to reduce inflation, and poverty, adding that people are well aware of the working of PML-N. The PML-N, he said under the vision of Nawaz Sharif will gain prosperity for the people of Pakistan. About elections, he said ECP will decide the date for general elections. The PML-N is fully prepared for the next elections, he added.

Imam-ul-Haq to get married after World Cup 2023 

