Police launch crackdown on PTI workers’ convention

LAHORE: - The provincial capital police launched a heavy crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers convention in NA 123 constituency Kahna area of Lahore here on Sunday. According to details police and law enforcement agencies raided the venue, where the procession was scheduled to be held detaining several PTI activists from the convention venue. Police beaten up the workers as well as YouTubers and locked them up in a prison vans. Police also raided and vandalised the office of the convention organizer Afzaal Azeem Pahat. Afzaal Pahat’s son and brother were also detained from their chamber by the law enforcement agencies. A night before the convention police also raided Afzaal Pahat’s residence along with plain clothes unidentified people without the warrant. According to the videos surfacing on social media, police personnel misbehaved with Pahat’s family. Heavy police contingent was deployed to halt PTI workers to gather at the convention venue. Three prison vans were stationed on the spot of public gathering. Police aggressively thwarted PTI first public gathering in months since May 9 incidents. About 40 PTI activists including YouTubers were detained by the police. Apart from local police station’s SHO, two other SHOs were also deputed on the convention venue. When asked why the police were beating up the innocent people, they refuted the claim and said police was only here to ensure security measures. The deputed officer maintained that PTI didn’t have the NOC of the district administration required to conduct a public gathering. PTI Additional Secretary General Central Punjab Azeem Ullah Khan claimed that the district administration had granted permission to PTI to hold a rally on October 22 in constituency NA-123 Kahna Nau Lahore. Adding to this he said that the district administration had given us full permission to organise the workers’ convention, after which we contacted the local police and upon contacting the police, allowed us to organise the workers’ convention. Accusing the Punjab caretaker setup of adopting bias attitude towards the PTI, he alleged that PML-N organised several workers conventions and public gatherings in form of rallies in different localities of the city without NOC. Maintaining this he said the Constitution of Pakistan provides right to peaceful protest to every citizen, but the state machinery is vehemently denying PTI of its right to peaceful protest, adding he said is this level playing field when one political party is being cornered while other political forces are being provided with facilitation to exercise their political activities. On the other hand, speaking to The Nation, the DC Office Lahore spokesperson Hafiz Qaiser dismissed PTI’s claim labelling it as fabrication and said that what PTI interpreted as a permit was actually the Deputy Commissioner Office seeking reports from various institutions on PTI’s workers’ convention request. The spokesman of the district administration said No Objections Certificate (NOC) was never granted to PTI for a worker convention. Explaining the issuance process of NOC, he said before granting the NOC for any kind of public processions the district administration seek multiple reports from various institutions, the recommendations made by the institutions are then assessed in the District Intelligence Committee (DIC) meeting, after which the DIC meeting decides whether or not to issue NOCs in view of recommendations given by the departments.