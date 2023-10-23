Polls being delayed to steal mandate, claims PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday alleged that the general elections were being delayed the ‘steal’ the mandate. PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that so far the Election Commission had not even announced the date of the general elections.

“Elections cannot be postponed on the whims of only two political parties (Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl),” he contended. He said the Election Commission is bound by the Constitution and not bound by the wishes of two personalities – PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman. “Instead of experiencing the selection again and again, we will have to come to the election. It is only the people’s choice who they choose and who they reject,” Kundi said.