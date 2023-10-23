Monday, October 23, 2023
PPP observes anniversary of Nusrat Bhutto today

Staff Reporter
October 23, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Pakistan Peoples Party is observing the 12th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, the wife of the party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, today (Monday). The party has arranged gatherings and seminars at various levels, including divisional, district, tehsil, city, and sub-division, to honour the legacy of Begum Nusrat Bhutto and her contributions to the nation, the party, and democracy. Additionally, the PPP Lahore chapter will host a Quran Khawani event at the PPP Central Punjab office.

