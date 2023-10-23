Monday, October 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Preparation underway for holding general election

APP
October 23, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  Meeting related to general elections under the chairmanship of Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair was held here on Sunday.

DCs, DPOs, and Election Commission officials of all five districts of Peshawar division participated in the meeting. Commissioner Muhammad Zubair ordered to arrange administrative and security plans for general elections.

Highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal polling stations should be determined in Peshawar division, Commissioner Muhammad Zubair told the meeting. All resources should be utilised for transparent and peaceful elections, Muhammad Zubair said.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1697960473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023