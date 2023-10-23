Punjab CM orders action against smoke-emitting kilns

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday ordered immediate closure of smoke-emitting kilns and action against the owners under the anti-smog measures, the CM office sources told mediamen. They said that Naqvi, while on his way to Nishtar Hospital Multan, stopped at Shujaabad Road after seeing black smoke being emitted by a brick-kiln. He went to the kiln and inquired from the workers about their conditions. The CM expressed displeasure with the kiln owners for not implementing the measures ordered by the government to tackle smog. He ordered action against the kiln owners for not adopting the zig-zag technology. The chief minister summoned the DC Multan and ordered him to take action and submit a report to his office.

CM inquires after under-treatment photo grapher, driver

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inquired about the health of an under-treatment CM Office photographer Usman Zubairi and a driver Aftab Gill at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences. They were injured in a road accident near Pir Mahal while coming back to Lahore from Multan three days ago. The CM prayed for their early recovery. He issued directions to doctors to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured. Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, Principal General Hospital and professors were also present.

Directs FWO to comp lete roa d till Dec 25

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited an under-construction dual road to link Gujranwala with Lahore-Sialkot Motorway on Sunday, and reviewed the ongoing work on the road. He gave a final deadline to the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) for completion of the road till December 25. He also conducted an aerial inspection of the road stretching 15.2-km from Benazir Chowk up to Wahndo. With completion of the road, the time period for Lahore travel would be reduced to less than 45 minutes. The project is being completed with Rs. 7.887 billion swiftly. The CM also chaired a meeting at the FWO Camp Office and Colonel Imran of the FWO gave a briefing about the project. He was informed that 57 per cent construction work on the project had been completed. Chief Secretary, IG police, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Gujranwala and officials concerned were also present.