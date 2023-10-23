Sadia Iqbal aims to perform well in her maiden bilateral series in Bangladesh 

LAHORE - Pakistan women’s cricket team reached Bangladesh on Friday night, and after a day’s rest had their first practice session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday afternoon. The 15-member squad led by all-rounder Nida Dar, will feature in a three-match T20I series and three ODIs from Oct 25 to Nov 10. The series against hosts Bangladesh will begin with the three T20Is, taking place at the Zahur Ahmed Ch Stadium on Oct 25, 27 and 29. This will be followed by three ODIs, part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Nov 4, 7 and 10. Before the T20I se­ries, the tourists will play a T20 match today against BCB XI. Pakistan will be eying to repeat the same perfor­mance against Bangladesh. One of the main contributors for Pakistan women’s team in T20I series win over South Africa was left-arm spin­ner Sadia Iqbal, who, while speaking to PCB Digital, said, “The training session yester­day was all about adapting to the conditions here as soon as possible. We also have a T20 match today; it will help us to know how to bowl on the wickets here and provide an opportunity for us to fine-tune our skills and give our best in the upcoming T20I series. “I had a good out­ing in the recent T20I series against South Africa and I am looking forward to perform­ing to the best of my capa­bilities, which will help my team win matches here.”