Monday, October 23, 2023
Scholarships paid to seven students on Punjab Ombudsman’s orders

Our Staff Reporter
October 23, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Educational scholarships worth Rs291,000 were paid to seven students on the orders of the Punjab Ombudsman. A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that seven students had submitted their grievances before the Ombudsman Punjab, contending that payment of their educational scholarships under “Zewar-e-Taleem Programme” had been stopped without any reason.

After hearing, the complaints, Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retired) Azam Suleman directed Additional Director Grievance Redressal Cell, Punjab Human Capital Investment Project, Punjab Social Protection Authority, Additional Program Director, Program Monitoring & Implementation Unit, School Education Department and Deputy Director Coordination to immediately resolve the issue. Therefore, on the direction of the Punjab Ombudsman, grievances of the students were redressed by paying their educational scholarships worth Rs291,000, the spokesman added.

Our Staff Reporter

