SDO among 3 officials suspended after lineman’s death

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) high-ups suspended three officials including an SDO after the death of a lineman working on a transformer in Dholanwal sub-division. The company’s spokesman confirmed to media here Sunday that Dholanwal Sub-Division’s SDO Moqaddam Ali, feeder incharge Syed Hassan Sardar and assistant lineman Rashid Mahmood have been suspended and a departmental inquiry was also being initiated against them to ascertain the facts about the lineman’s death due to electrocution. He mentioned that Lineman Naeem Ahmed had been martyred after receiving a severe electric shock while working on a transformer in an area of Dholanwal sub-division.