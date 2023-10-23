Senate chief leads delegation to four-day China visit

Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has led a delegation to China on a four-day visit to the country.

Senators including Faisal Salim Rehman, Dilawar Khan, Rana Mehmoodul Hassan and Abdul Qadir are part of the delegation.

The Senate chairman will hold various important and bilateral meetings with the Chinese counterparts during the visit.

The delegation is visiting China on a special invitation of Chinese foreign minister.

The Senate chairman will be special guest in the symposium on China’s friendly diplomacy and also address the gathering there.

The Senate chairman has also greeted China upon its 74th Foundation Day and said Pakistan had long been cherishing brotherly relations with China which has always been there to support Pakistan in the hour of need.

He hoped the ties would be further strengthened in the future.