Seven caught for electricity theft

SIALKOT - Seven persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering in Sialkot district. On a report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco, district police raided different areas of Sialkot district and caught seven persons pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering. Police have registered cases and started investigations. Meanwhile, District police claimed to have arrested two accused of robberies. According to a police spokesperson, Saddar police arrested the accused by using professional skills and modern technology. During interrogations, Rs. 7,00,000 in cash and a trolley were recovered from their possessions.