Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid has been transferred to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) due to complaints of chest pain.

According to sources, Sheikh Rashid is currently undergoing a medical examination in the hospital's emergency ward.

Hospital sources have indicated that Rashid will be kept under observation for some time, adding that the cause of the chest pain will only be diagnosed once the test reports are available.