Monday, October 23, 2023
Solangi responds to criticism over PTV’s live-coverage of Nawaz speech

Solangi responds to criticism over PTV’s live-coverage of Nawaz speech
Agencies
October 23, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Sunday gave an explanation on the live coverage of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz public meeting in Lahore.

In a statement on the social networking site X, he said that PTV had only three days ago, on the 16th anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy covered live the speeches of all the leaders, including Bilawal Bhutto. It should be noted that Nawaz Sharif’s address from the rally last night was broadcast live by almost all TV channels, including PTV. However, PTV’s live broadcast of Nawaz Sharif’s rally was criticised by some persons on social media.

Agencies

