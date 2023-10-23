Sri Lanka U19 triumph over Pak U19 in first one-day clash

KARACHI -Sri Lanka’s Under-19 cricket team began the five-match one-day series with a remarkable 58-run triumph over Pakistan’s Under-19 side in the opening one-day match at Kara­chi’s National Bank Stadium.

The star of the match was Sri Lanka’s open­ing batsman, Pulindu Perera, who delivered a splendid century. Despite determined half-cen­turies by Arafat Minhas and Shamyl Hussain, the Sri Lankan paceman Dinura Kalupahana’s four-wicket performance played a significant role in defending the target set by his team.

Saad Baig, the Pakistan U19 captain, won the toss and elected to field first. Sri Lanka U19 posted a formidable total of 309 runs in 49.4 overs, largely thanks to a sensational cen­tury by Pulindu Perera, who scored 156 runs off just 96 balls, featuring 17 boundaries and 6 sixes. The next-highest contribution came from Ravishan de Silva, who added 30 runs off 74 balls, includ­ing one boundary.

Off-spinner Naveed Ahmed Khan emerged as the most successful bowl­er for Pakistan, claiming three wick­ets. Left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas, pacer Mohammad Ibtisam, and leg-spinner Ahmed Hussain each secured two wickets. Sri Lanka’s innings came to a close with only two balls remain­ing. In response, Pakistan U19 man­aged to reach a total of 251 runs be­fore being bowled out in 45.4 overs. Shamyl Hussain (98 runs from 120 balls, including 9 fours) and Arafat Minhas (84 runs from 73 balls, fea­turing 11 fours and 1 six) displayed a valiant effort, forging a remarkable 153-run partner­ship for the fifth wicket.

Dinuka Kalupahana’s four-wicket haul was instrumental in keeping Pakistan’s batting lineup in check during the chase. He received valuable support from Garuka Sanketh, who claimed three wickets for 42 runs. The second one-day match is slated to take place on October 24 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.