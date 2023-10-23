Suicide awareness

Suicide, a tragic choice born of despair, only multiplies the pain instead of providing solutions to life’s challenges. Recent incidents in Pakistan tragically highlight the need for collective action. A 16-year-old girl from Rahim Yar Khan succumbed to her battle with depression, while another teenager from Hunza met a similar fate following her exam results.
These heartbreaking stories underscore the increasing wave of suicides in our nation, impacting not only vulnerable teenagers but also adults grappling with financial hardships. Pakistan faces a disturbing rise in suicide rates, claiming around 20,000 lives last year alone, with numerous others attempting and contemplating this drastic step. Mental illnesses, affecting 10–16% of the population, remain heavily stigmatized.
Seeking help is often perceived as shameful, leaving patients isolated and families dealing with societal judgment. The repeal of Section 325 of the Pakistan Penal Code, decriminalising suicide, is a significant step, but implementation lags, leaving many patients without proper care. Private healthcare institutions play a crucial role, offering essential mental health support and easing the burden on public healthcare. Public awareness is paramount to combating this crisis. We must recognise that attempting suicide is not just a cry for help; it’s also a result of profound mental anguish.
Our efforts should focus on strengthening mental health infrastructure, increasing funding, and nurturing a new generation of mental health professionals. It’s a shared responsibility extending to policymakers, community leaders, educators, families, and every citizen.
AYESHA ARIF,
Absar.