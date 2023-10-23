Suicide awareness

Suicide, a tragic choice born of despair, only multiplies the pain instead of providing solutions to life’s challenges. Recent inci­dents in Pakistan tragically high­light the need for collective action. A 16-year-old girl from Rahim Yar Khan succumbed to her bat­tle with depression, while another teenager from Hunza met a simi­lar fate following her exam results.

These heartbreaking stories un­derscore the increasing wave of suicides in our nation, impact­ing not only vulnerable teenagers but also adults grappling with fi­nancial hardships. Pakistan faces a disturbing rise in suicide rates, claiming around 20,000 lives last year alone, with numerous others attempting and contemplating this drastic step. Mental illnesses, af­fecting 10–16% of the population, remain heavily stigmatized.

Seeking help is often perceived as shameful, leaving patients iso­lated and families dealing with societal judgment. The repeal of Section 325 of the Pakistan Pe­nal Code, decriminalising suicide, is a significant step, but imple­mentation lags, leaving many pa­tients without proper care. Private healthcare institutions play a cru­cial role, offering essential mental health support and easing the bur­den on public healthcare. Public awareness is paramount to com­bating this crisis. We must recog­nise that attempting suicide is not just a cry for help; it’s also a result of profound mental anguish.

Our efforts should focus on strengthening mental health infra­structure, increasing funding, and nurturing a new generation of men­tal health professionals. It’s a shared responsibility extending to policy­makers, community leaders, educa­tors, families, and every citizen.

AYESHA ARIF,

Absar.