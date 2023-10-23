The Homecoming

The return of Mian Nawaz Sharif to his hometown of Lahore was an event keenly observed and analyzed. It may have even surprised some within his own party with the efficiency of its organization. Scores of cars and thousands of people gathered at Minar e Pakistan on the evening of the 21st of October, as rose petals rained down from helicopters to welcome the three-time former premier back to his home city.

Mian Nawaz Sharif spoke candidly and warmly, exuding his usual folksy charm and consoling his listeners, assuring them that he had seen their vast numbers and had not forgotten the many tragedies he faced during his four-year exile. His message was one of hope, providing a much-needed boost in morale during these unprecedented economic difficulties. While it was expected that he wouldn’t offer an exact roadmap, this public address was meant to convey the future of the former premier’s political message, and the direction was clear. He is looking forward and will not dwell on anger or resentment. Economic progress, the prosperity of Pakistan’s citizenry, and the country taking its respected and rightful place in the world were music to the ears of many, providing much-needed relief from the cacophony of doom and gloom seen on television talk shows over the past several years.

The undeniable success of the event in terms of numbers was apparent. The gathering was as large as, if not larger than, the famous public gathering of Imran Khan in October 2011. The crowd came from all across Pakistan, with the numbers from outside Lahore easily surpassing the number of attendees from the city itself. This fact should be a cause for concern and reflection for the PMLN amidst the celebration and elation.

It cannot be denied that the PMLN has lost much ground in the past four years, and regaining its voter base will be a challenging battle. However, it’s clear that the dark clouds of misery that the party and its senior members battled through have now lifted, and a promising future lies ahead. Yet, caution is advised. PMLN has a significant opportunity before it, but complacency, overconfidence, and lack of preparedness could be its greatest adversaries. Nawaz Sharif’s return is well-timed and necessary, but the party’s name and symbol alone will not suffice if the party leadership does not ensure that its representatives connect with their constituencies. To win at the polls, PMLN candidates will have to immerse themselves in their constituencies and face whatever challenges await them there.