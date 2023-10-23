The More You Change

It was on Oct 21. Two grounds. Two different games. One of them saw South Africa handing England a thumping defeat. The other witnessed the homecoming of a son of the soil after almost four years of self-imposed exile. Surprisingly, the crowd was much bigger in size in the second match even if there was no chance for the opponents to play the second innings. Indeed, it was a one-man show. Both matches were shown on TV screens right from the beginning till the last ball was bowled. One ended with an unexpected result while the other ended as planned. The biggest difference between the two matches? One of them was not fixed…!

As expected, economic recovery remained at the centre of his speech. Nevertheless, this was not an appropriate forum for giving a detailed plan to get Pakistan out of its economic woes. However, his nine-point agenda including some reforms and revolutions shed some light on the plan. The presence of the former Finance Minister next to him and the conspicuous absence of Miftah Ismael from the scene faintly indicated certain familiar contours of the future roadmap and the party’s well-known modus operandi. In case, he becomes the PM for the fourth time, the people may get ready to see a tussle between the ongoing plans particularly the launching of the SIFC and a newly introduced Islamic-orientated approach.

Wisely avoiding his earlier reference to the accountability of certain individuals, the PML(N)’s supreme leader emphasised the need to strengthen Pakistan’s constitution by creating harmony amongst its institutions. Due to the paucity of time, he could not properly explain how exactly his party would be able to achieve this objective, particularly in view of his own present political disposition. Nor was there any time to state the obvious. In any case, it was a home-coming address and not a closed-door political debate wherein one was free to remind all institutions to remain within the bounds of their respective domains. Looking at the developing pattern, one might not experience the emphatic name-calling with fingers pointed in all directions anymore. However, those who think that the lion has been tamed might be in for a surprise. The lion might start roaring again particularly when the jungle accepts it as the interim king.

The talk of having close and cordial relations with our neighbours might have raised some eyebrows in Islamabad. Pak-India bilateral trajectory, therefore, might remain hostage to the two opposing viewpoints if the next PM is from PML (N). The need to have a solid roadmap on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute indirectly cast shadows of doubt on Islamabad’s present official standpoint, particularly since August 2019. Considering the volatile nature of the regional landscape, mending ways with the US might have been a more pragmatic approach to dwell on. The menace of terrorism, TTP, bilateral issues with Afghanistan especially with reference to illegal immigrants, Pak-Iran relations, Pak-GCC relations, and Pakistan’s future involvement in the Hamas-Israel war seem more important and urgent issues to address. Perhaps, he covered all these areas when he emphasised the need to have an effective foreign policy.

The son of the soil has a lot of homework in front of him. The resurrection of his not-so-united party, absence of stalwarts like Khaqan Abbasi, securing a possible majority in Punjab and deciding its future CM along with deleting the recently nightmarish history of the PDM’s rule- may keep him and his party occupied in the coming days and weeks. Reposing full confidence in the Election Commission of Pakistan and an indifference towards knowing the exact dates of the election was meaningful. On one hand, it implies that his party is ready to go to the polls. However, it could also mean that his party is not ready for the elections. Therefore, if the ECP delays the date on one pretext or another; his party wouldn’t have any objection. In other words, the ‘grand understanding’ of the future political dispensation would be followed in letter and spirit.

The stage seems set for Pakistan to embark upon a familiar journey of politics. The smooth sailing provided to the thrice-elected PM by the courts and the powers-that-be have put all doubts about the next political dispensation to rest. Nevertheless, certain moves in this game of snakes and ladders still depend on his smart handling of the dice. He is likely to be watched closely in the coming days and weeks as promises of not being vindictive were made while mentioning certain ‘personal’ bleeding wounds. Considering his past record of being ‘audacious’ and ‘unpredictable’- certain safeguard measures have diligently been taken such as the demons of Panama and the ‘retrospective’ interpretation of the review petition. Some loopholes have also been left in the Al-Azizia and Hudaibiya cases.

For decades, Pakistan experienced a political charade with two main parties taking turns. The role of the opposition would be inherently pliant as they all knew what lay ahead. The respective positions would be swapped after holding elections every now and then. Leaving aside the various military rules, the political parties were not so unhappy with the evolved pattern of ruling the country. For obvious reasons, during this long play, a commercial break was considered expedient. Hence, entered a third political party that promised a Naya Pakistan. The movers and shakers of this new party meticulously planned everything but somehow cricket prevailed over politics and the results were not that promising. Soon enough, Dr Frankenstein could no longer see his own creation biting his hands.

Back to the drawing board….!!

The pieces were rearranged on the political chessboard while keeping the king far away but safe. The homecoming son of the soil has been asked to play the Queen’s Gambit; move forward, and occupy the centre of the board. Clearly, the familiar strategy is likely to produce well-known results. The phrase ‘once bitten twice shy’ seems to have lost its relevance somewhere in Aesop’s Fables.