Monday, October 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three Pakistani origin umpires to officiate WBBL matches

Three Pakistani origin umpires to officiate WBBL matches
Three Pakistani origin umpires to officiate WBBL matches
Three Pakistani origin umpires to officiate WBBL matches
Three Pakistani origin umpires to officiate WBBL matches
Three Pakistani origin umpires to officiate WBBL matches
Three Pakistani origin umpires to officiate WBBL matches
Web Sports Desk
1:04 PM | October 23, 2023
Sports

Syed Humayun, Ahmad Khan and Muhammad Qureshi’s names would be considered as fourth umpires in BBL

Three out of 35 members of State and Territory Umpire Panels (STUP) for the 2023/24 season announced by Cricket Australia have a Pakistan diaspora. 

Alongside Premier Cricket commitments, members of the umpire panel will be appointed to officiate in CA competitions, including the Weber Women’s Big Bash League, Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL), Toyota Second XI, CA Underage National Championships and Fourth Umpires in the KFC Big Bash League.

Apart from these three umpires, four members from India and one from Sri Lankan family heritage were also named in the CA Umpires panel for season 2023/24.

Eight South Asian members of STUP’s:

Dinusha Bandara (Sri Lanka), Syed Humayun (Pakistan), Sharad Patel (India), Daval Bhatt (India), Harsimran Singh (India), Muhammad Qureshi (Pakistan), Gaurav Bawa (India), Ahmad Khan (Pakistan). 

India’s continued oppression root-cause of indigenous freedom movement in IIOJK

Additionally, six women have also been included in the panel (Claire Polosak, Eloise Sheridan, Clare Haysom, Lisa McCabe, Ashlee Gibbons and Kate Holloman). Haysom and Holloman have been named on the panel for the first time.

CA congratulates all match officials on their respective appointments.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1698036908.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023