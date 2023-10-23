Three Pakistani origin umpires to officiate WBBL matches

Syed Humayun, Ahmad Khan and Muhammad Qureshi’s names would be considered as fourth umpires in BBL

Three out of 35 members of State and Territory Umpire Panels (STUP) for the 2023/24 season announced by Cricket Australia have a Pakistan diaspora.

Alongside Premier Cricket commitments, members of the umpire panel will be appointed to officiate in CA competitions, including the Weber Women’s Big Bash League, Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL), Toyota Second XI, CA Underage National Championships and Fourth Umpires in the KFC Big Bash League.

Apart from these three umpires, four members from India and one from Sri Lankan family heritage were also named in the CA Umpires panel for season 2023/24.

Eight South Asian members of STUP’s:

Dinusha Bandara (Sri Lanka), Syed Humayun (Pakistan), Sharad Patel (India), Daval Bhatt (India), Harsimran Singh (India), Muhammad Qureshi (Pakistan), Gaurav Bawa (India), Ahmad Khan (Pakistan).

Additionally, six women have also been included in the panel (Claire Polosak, Eloise Sheridan, Clare Haysom, Lisa McCabe, Ashlee Gibbons and Kate Holloman). Haysom and Holloman have been named on the panel for the first time.

CA congratulates all match officials on their respective appointments.