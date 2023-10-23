Monday, October 23, 2023
Transporters charging old fares despite fuel price reduction

October 23, 2023
KARACHI-Shakeel Qureshi, Chairman of Hamdam Welfare Society, has alleged that bus, van, and rickshaw operators in Karachi are continuing to charge the same old fares despite the government’s decision to reduce fuel prices twice.
In a statement, Qureshi said that this is “absolute abuse” and that the transport department should immediately issue an order reducing fares so that passengers can travel with peace of mind.
He also appealed to the Chief Minister of Sindh and the higher authorities to solve this problem immediately. Qureshi’s statement comes amid growing complaints from passengers about the high fares charged by public transport operators in Karachi. Despite the recent reduction in fuel prices, fares have remained unchanged, putting a financial burden on commuters. The transport department has not yet responded to Qureshi’s statement. However, it is important to note that the department has the authority to regulate fares and take action against operators who violate the rules.

