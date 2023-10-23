Monday, October 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two drug peddlers arrested for allegedly supplying drugs

APP
October 23, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  The officials of the Excise Police Intelligence Bureau conducted a successful operation by arresting two drug peddlers for allegedly supplying drugs to students of educational Institutions.

According to details given by the spokesman of the Excise Police here on Sunday, during the search, 1200 grams of hashish was recovered from the accused who were smuggling drugs from Peshawar to Charsadda.

The operation was carried out on Motorway towards H-Gol Chowk wherein two accused Shah Malik son of Qaiser Khan and Asghar Khan son of Zareen Khan, who were released from Nowshera, were arrested on the spot, Excise spokesman said.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1697960473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023