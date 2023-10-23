Two drug peddlers arrested for allegedly supplying drugs

Peshawar - The officials of the Excise Police Intelligence Bureau conducted a successful operation by arresting two drug peddlers for allegedly supplying drugs to students of educational Institutions.

According to details given by the spokesman of the Excise Police here on Sunday, during the search, 1200 grams of hashish was recovered from the accused who were smuggling drugs from Peshawar to Charsadda.

The operation was carried out on Motorway towards H-Gol Chowk wherein two accused Shah Malik son of Qaiser Khan and Asghar Khan son of Zareen Khan, who were released from Nowshera, were arrested on the spot, Excise spokesman said.