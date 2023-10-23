Monday, October 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

UN agency warns it will run of fuel in 3 days in Gaza

UN agency warns it will run of fuel in 3 days in Gaza
Agencies
October 23, 2023
International, Newspaper

UNITED NATIONS  -  More humanitarian aid trickled into the Gaza Strip on Sunday, but the U.N. relief agency for Palestinian refugees warned that it would run out of fuel by Wednesday, complicating further assistance amid ongoing Israeli aerial attacks on the enclave and the looming threat of Israel’s ground invasion.

Lazzarini warned that “without fuel, we will fail the people of Gaza whose needs are growing by the hour, under our watch,” adding, “this cannot and should not happen.” He appealed to “all parties and those with influence over them” to immediately allow fuel supplies into Gaza and to ensure that it is strictly used to prevent humanitarian operations from collapsing.

Although he welcomed the entry of the first humanitarian convoy into Gaza on Saturday, Mr. Lazzarini said it was “far from enough”, stressing the need for sustained aid. UNRWA also published its latest situation report on Sunday, which revealed that 13 more staff members have been killed since the conflict began, bringing the total to 29, while a further 17 have been injured. In a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, UNRWA noted that half of those killed were teachers. “As an Agency, we are devastated. We are grieving with each other and with the families,” it said.

Imam-ul-Haq to get married after World Cup 2023 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1697960473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023