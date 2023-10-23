Monday, October 23, 2023
Untold cruelty being inflicted on people in Gaza: President Alvi

Web Desk
8:56 PM | October 23, 2023
National

President Dr Arif Alvi said on Monday untold cruelty was taking place in Gaza and the situation was heartbreaking. 

The president, while addressing an event regarding cancer awareness, said the anti-polio campaign was going on smoothly. 

“Pakistan has fought Corona pandemic successfully, following the best ever strategy made by the Pakistanis. Every household is facing mental issues in one form or another,” Alvi stated.

He said people committed suicide due to mental problems - those which could be taken care of.

