Monday, October 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Villagers gang up against LESCO team, obstruct official duty

Staff Reporter
October 23, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a large-scale electricity theft in Manuwal village of Shahpur sub-division, but the villagers ganged up against raiding team and obstruct them to perform their official duty. The LESCO team also detected power pilferage at five houses in Chak 65 of Manga Mandi, a plaza on Ferozpur Road, at a pipe factory and four flats in Amin Park sub-division. A LESCO spokesman told the media on Sunday that an inspection team conducted a raid in Manuwal village of Shahpur subdivision and found that there were 25 houses in the area, most of which were stealing electricity directly from the light transmission line through illegal hooking. The team also tried to check other areas of the village but all villagers ganged up and turned into a mob, and obstructed the LESCO team’s official duty. Later, the team decided to remove the relevant transformer, but it faced fierce resistance from the villagers. After this situation, the LESCO authorities stopped the power supply to the transformer. He added that Manga Mandi sub-division’s team conducted search operation in village Chak 65 late last night and checked around 65 houses out of which five were stealing electricity by hooking on the direct supply of LESCO. The LESCO line staff disconnected their power supply and got five accused arrested by the area police.

Imam-ul-Haq to get married after World Cup 2023 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1697960473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023