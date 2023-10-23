Monday, October 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Voluntarily repatriation of Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan continuing on daily basis

Voluntarily repatriation of Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan continuing on daily basis
Web Desk
12:26 PM | October 23, 2023
National

The voluntarily repatriation of Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan is continuing on daily basis.

According to details, 2518 Afghans returned to their country yesterday.  They are going back through Torkham and Chaman borders.

A total of 62079 Afghan refugees have so far been repatriated. This will have a positive impact on the region.

The illegal Afghans living in Pakistan have been given a deadline of 31st October by the government to leave the country and now 08 days are left for expiry of this deadline.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1698036908.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023