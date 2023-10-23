Voluntarily repatriation of Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan continuing on daily basis

The voluntarily repatriation of Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan is continuing on daily basis.

According to details, 2518 Afghans returned to their country yesterday. They are going back through Torkham and Chaman borders.

A total of 62079 Afghan refugees have so far been repatriated. This will have a positive impact on the region.

The illegal Afghans living in Pakistan have been given a deadline of 31st October by the government to leave the country and now 08 days are left for expiry of this deadline.