Monday, October 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

World Polio safety day tomorrow

Our Staff Reporter
October 23, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The World Polio Day will be marked tomorrow (October 24) to raise awareness and resources for the worldwide effort to eradicate the crippling disease. Communities, Rotarians, civil society, governments and partners here and around the world would be organising events to mark the occasion and draw attention to the opportunity to rid the world of the disease once and for all. Punjab Health Department official sources told APP that the day would be marked with many lectures, including walks, seminars and other related events. The current anti-polio campaign is going on in the country, in which over 43 million children under the age of five would be vaccinated during the second nationwide campaign of the year, they added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1697960473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023