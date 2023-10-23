World Polio safety day tomorrow

LAHORE - The World Polio Day will be marked tomorrow (October 24) to raise awareness and resources for the worldwide effort to eradicate the crippling disease. Communities, Rotarians, civil society, governments and partners here and around the world would be organising events to mark the occasion and draw attention to the opportunity to rid the world of the disease once and for all. Punjab Health Department official sources told APP that the day would be marked with many lectures, including walks, seminars and other related events. The current anti-polio campaign is going on in the country, in which over 43 million children under the age of five would be vaccinated during the second nationwide campaign of the year, they added.