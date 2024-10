GAZA - At least 23 Palestinians were martyred by the Israeli military in parts of the besieged regions of northern Gaza early Tuesday, according to Gaza Civil Defense. At least 12 people were killed by Israeli fire while trying to flee the Mashrou’ neighborhood of Beit Lahiya, said Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense. Residents earlier told CNN that people in Mashrou’ received fliers from the Israel Defense Forces calling on them to leave.