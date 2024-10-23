26th amendment bodes well for country’s institutions: Governor

LAHORE - Punjab governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Tuesday said that the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment by the assembly bodes well for the country’s institutions as it will ensure supremacy of the Parliament. “This constitutional amendment will facilitate quicker justice for the people,” he emphasized during a press conference at the Governor House in Lahore. The governor highlighted the collaborative efforts behind the amendment, crediting all political parties for their roles, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Chairman of the PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He specifically praised Bilawal Bhutto for his dedication, noting that he stayed awake for four nights to help ensure its success. Saleem Haider described the amendment as a significant display of national unity and consensus, asserting that if future decisions continue in this spirit, the country can overcome its crises.

He pointed out that the amendment rectifies previous constitutional flaws and advocated for the judiciary to refrain from interfering in executive matters. He criticized the appointment procedures established in the 19th amendment, stating that they had compromised democratic principles and led to decisions being made behind closed doors, which harmed both societal order and the judiciary’s reputation internationally.

The governor affirmed that the 26th amendment introduces a transparent process for appointing judges, ultimately benefiting the common citizen and providing opportunities for young lawyers. In response to questions, he clarified that all political parties were consulted during the amendment process. He noted that while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) engaged in discussions with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, they withdrew from the Parliamentary Committee after a visit to Adiala Jail, not due to any deals but as a result of mutual agreement among political factions.

Saleem Haider expressed optimism that this amendment would enhance the judiciary’s efficiency, allowing for the timely resolution of cases in the Supreme Court and High Courts. He also mentioned that the age limit for judges has been reduced from 45 to 40 years, creating pathways for younger legal professionals.

Highlighting President Zardari’s commitment to reconciliation politics, the governor stressed that discussions were conducted collaboratively, resolving initial deadlocks after meetings with party leaders. He asserted that the People’s Party does not engage in vengeful politics, while commenting on the PTI’s current challenges as a consequence of its past actions. He reiterated that Parliament remains the supreme institution and that a stable democratic system is essential for improving the nation’s economy.

Senior leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party, including Azizur Rahman Chan, Hasan Murtaza, Shahzad Saeed Cheema, and Ashraf Kaira, were also present at the event.