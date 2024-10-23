Wednesday, October 23, 2024
SC refers govt employees' case to constitutional bench

2:04 PM | October 23, 2024
A Supreme Court bench, led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, has referred a petition by government employees seeking the restoration of their jobs to a constitutional bench.

The three-member bench was hearing a case involving seven employees from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, who challenged a high court decision.

Justice Shah stated that the case involves a constitutional question following the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, and such matters should be addressed by constitutional benches. These benches will be formed to resolve the issue.

Separately, the Sindh High Court adjourned the hearing of a petition challenging the election of Karachi’s mayor, with the chief justice noting that the matter should also be addressed by a constitutional bench.

