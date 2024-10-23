6 kids beggars taken into protective custody

MULTAN - The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Tuesday conducted a rescue operation, taking six children into protective custody who were found begging in various areas of the city. According to CPWB Spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar, the kids were identified as Kashif, Dilair, Waqas, Abdullah and Yasir. The children were taken into custody from Vehari Chowk, Mumtazabad, BZU Chowk. The children were shifted to Child Protection Centre, wherein they would get necessary support and care. The Child Protection Bureau started the search of children’s parents in order to reunite them with their families.