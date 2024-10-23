Absent Strategy

As a special parliamentary committee convened to select the next Chief Justice under the newly passed constitutional amendments, the absence of the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was striking. What remains unclear is why PTI persists with this ineffective boycott of government proceedings, despite being given ample opportunities to re-engage and fulfil their elected duty of representing the people. Understanding PTI’s strategy is like trying to predict the movement of a leaf in a strong wind—unpredictable, unguided, and erratic.

The entire constitutional amendment process has exposed PTI’s irrational approach to the issue. On one hand, they staged direct opposition, resorting to street protests, challenging the authority of the state, and threatening to sow discord between provinces. Yet, when the constitutional amendment was finally presented, PTI meekly conceded, stating that while they fundamentally agreed with its content, they would not participate in the vote.

This was another baffling decision, but it was their choice. Now that the resolution has passed and the process of selecting the new Chief Justice is underway—again, something PTI agreed with in principle—they are refusing to participate. Apart from being a symbolic gesture, what does this achieve? PTI allowed the legislation to pass, and now they are opting out of the selection process.

One day, when the new Chief Justice passes rulings that PTI disagrees with, they may attempt to argue that the judge was selected without their input. However, this position appears confusing and short-sighted, seemingly fixated on the cult-like figure of Imran Khan, unable to move forward. It is regrettable that the opposition in this country relies solely on protests and street agitation, lacking any sense of diplomacy or compromise.

PTI must reconsider how it engages in politics and return to the role it was elected to fulfil.