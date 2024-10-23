Accused entitled to obtain copy of police raid recording: LHC

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has declared that individuals accused in criminal cases are entitled to receive a complete copy of the video recording made during police raids. A two-member bench comprising Justice Farooq Haider and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa passed the directions while hearing a criminal appeal filed by an accused involved in a case registered under anti-narcotics law. The petitioner’s counsel argued that his client was facing trial in a case registered under the anti-narcotics law. He submitted that his client filed an application with a request to provide video recording of the raid in the form of USB but the trial court rejected the request. He argued that the video recording of the raid was crucial for a fair trial and requested the court to issue necessary directions for the purpose. The court, upon completion of arguments by the parties, declared that if the prosecution presents the video recording of the raid as evidence during the trial, the accused has the right to obtain a copy. The bench further instructed that the prosecution must submit USB copies of the video recording as per number of accused in the court, so that each accused could be provided a copy. Additionally, the court directed the Prosecutor General of Punjab, the Inspector General of Police, and Director General of Anti-Narcotics Force to ensure compliance with this order.