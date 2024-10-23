Amendment passed in Senate without KP representation raises concerns: Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has stated that a constitutional amendment was passed in the Senate without the representation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raising serious concerns. He emphasized that passing such a significant amendment without the representation of a major province is highly questionable.

While discussing the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment in both the National Assembly and the Senate, Barrister Saif pointed out that even the constitutional benches formed as a result of this disputed amendment will not be able to resolve the issue. He added that passing an amendment through an ‘incomplete’ Parliament is a strange phenomenon that no one seems to fully understand.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa strongly condemns this move and will pursue legal action, as this constitutional amendment has opened the door for political interference in the judiciary.

Barrister Saif warned that if the Chief Justice of Pakistan is appointed by a political government, it will signal the death of impartial justice. He further remarked that, following this constitutional amendment, judicial decisions will be driven by political interests rather than the public good, which he described as a betrayal of the Constitution.

Barrister Saif also highlighted that those who voted in favour of the constitutional amendment against party policy are being identified. Once identified, both the party and the public will hold these defectors accountable, setting an example for others.