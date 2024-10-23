Anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto being observed today

The 13th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, wife of former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, is being observed today.

Nusrat Bhutto was mother of PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto and mother-in-law of President Asif Ali Zardari.

Begum Nusrat Bhutto was born on 23rd March 1928 and she passed away in Dubai on 23rd October in 2011 after a protracted illness.

In his message on the occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari paid tributes to the services of Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy.

He recalled that Begum Nusrat Bhutto fought a long struggle against the dictator for the restoration of people's rights and democracy.

Asif Ali Zardari highlighted that Begum Nusrat Bhutto played an important role in the empowerment of women and their involvement in politics.

Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto and acknowledged her exceptional contributions and unparalleled sacrifices in the struggle for democracy, justice and equality in the country.

In a statement, he expressed profound reverence for Begum Nusrat Bhutto's unwavering dedication to the democratic cause.