The recent controversy between the CM of Punjab and the Governor over the appointment of Vice Chancellors was unnecessary. Neither the CM nor the Governors of any province are qualified or competent to make this selection on merit. It should be left to an apolitical team of educationists and professors to make the choice in the best interest of education and the country. Posts like Vice Chancellor should not be dumping grounds for retired bureaucrats.

The fate of Pakistan and its future generations depends on the quality of education in science, mathematics, economics, medicine, engineering, IT/AI, liberal arts, etc., taught in our universities. This is far too important to be left solely to any Governor or CM. A committee of experts should recommend a list of candidates, and the CM or Governor should select from them. Pakistan’s standard of education has declined, while other nations, who became independent after us, have advanced.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.