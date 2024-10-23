Blinken urges Netanyahu to capitalise on Sinwar’s death and end Gaza conflict

WASHINGTON/ TEL AVIV - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the need to capitalize on the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by bringing all hostages home and ending the Gaza conflict during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, according to a State Department statement. “The Secretary underscored the need to capitalise on Israel’s successful action to bring Yahya Sinwar to justice by securing the release of all hostages and ending the conflict in Gaza in a way that provides lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” the department readout from spokesperson Matt Miller said.

The readout also made clear that the US believes that Israel must do more to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, which comes after the US demanded earlier this month that the Israeli government improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza within the next 30 days or risk violating US laws governing foreign military assistance, suggesting US military aid could be in jeopardy.

In a statement, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the meeting as “friendly and productive” and said both countries discussed the “Iranian threat.” It added that Blinken expressed his shock at the drone attack on Netanyahu’s home over the weekend, and said Israel would continue to fight to return the hostages. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed Tuesday in Israel in a renewed push for a Gaza ceasefire.

Israeli PM Netanyahu discussed a “governing framework” for Gaza on the “day after the war” during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem earlier, his office says.