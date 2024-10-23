Wednesday, October 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

British MP Mohammad Yasin calls on NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

British MP Mohammad Yasin calls on NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq
Our Staff Reporter
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  British Member of Parliament Mohammad Yasin, from the House of Commons yesterday met with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House today during a courtesy visit. 

During the meeting, both leaders emphasized the importance of furthering the strong partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom across multiple areas of mutual interest, including enhanced parliamentary cooperation.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the long-standing and exceptional bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UK, which are built on a foundation of mutual respect and cooperation. He expressed optimism that continued interaction between the legislatures of both nations would foster further growth in various sectors, driving momentum in bilateral relations. Reflecting on the ongoing parliamentary cooperation, the Speaker emphasized the significance of the Pakistan-UK Parliamentary Friendship Group, describing it as an active and vibrant platform that plays a key role in strengthening ties between the two countries. He also stressed that high-level parliamentary exchanges would serve to further solidify these relations.

Senate adjourned over quorum issue amid Mengal’s allegation of gagging BNP-M MP

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1729568054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024