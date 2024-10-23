Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Bushra Bibi's release delayed again in Toshakhana case

7:07 PM | October 23, 2024
Bushra Bibi’s release in the new Toshakhana case faced another setback as the release order was not issued on Wednesday. The delay was attributed to the absence of Special Judge Central FIA, Shahrukh Arjumand, and the unavailability of duty judge Humayun Dilawar, leaving her release uncertain.

PTI’s legal team made several efforts, moving between different courts in an attempt to secure the release order. They even approached administrative judge Raja Jawad Abbass, but he had already left the courtroom. Court staff informed that the session judge west was not listed, adding to the challenges faced by the lawyers.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted Bushra Bibi bail in the Toshakhana case and ordered her release. During the bail plea hearing, FIA Prosecutor Umair Majeed appeared before Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC. The court drew an analogy between Bushra Bibi’s case and the Qazi Faez Isa assets case, ultimately deciding in her favor.

Despite the IHC’s bail order, Bushra Bibi remains in limbo due to administrative issues in the lower courts.

