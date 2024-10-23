Cancer Facilities in Balochistan

I wish to highlight a growing concern recently reported by a private news channel: breast cancer cases are alarmingly on the rise in Balochistan. In Quetta alone, nearly 2,000 women, most of them young, were diagnosed with the disease in just one year. This raises an important question: what would the situation look like if women in other major cities of the province were also screened?

A significant challenge faced by patients from economically disadvantaged areas is the lack of access to healthcare. Issues such as transportation, financial constraints, and the high cost of treatment often prevent these women from seeking timely care. There is an urgent need to raise awareness about breast cancer, especially in underserved areas, to encourage early detection and treatment.

On a positive note, the news that Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital is establishing Pakistan’s third-largest cancer treatment facility in Karachi offers hope. This hospital will provide advanced care to the people of Sindh and Balochistan, easing the burden on patients who currently have to travel all the way to Lahore for treatment, often facing serious financial and logistical hurdles.

I urge the citizens of Karachi, and all of Pakistan, to support this noble cause. Karachi has a well-known tradition of generosity in healthcare, and collective contributions could make a major difference in the fight against cancer.

Given Pakistan’s large population, it is essential to build more specialized cancer hospitals across the country. I call upon both government and private sectors to invest in developing these facilities to meet the growing need for cancer treatment.

ZAIRA B JAVED,

Lahore.