Capital’s ambiance turns murky

ISLAMABAD - The deteriorating air quality of Islamabad has left the city’s ambiance murky with increasing pollution, dust and vehicular emissions raising alarm bells for smog risk.

The federal capital since 2018 started witnessing smog onset after the start of winters that left the city’s air quality unhealthy and hazardous during peak days recording beyond permissible ratio of air pollutants. This year would embrace the sixth season of deadly smog in the federal capital, whereas, the only environmental watchdog Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA)’s National Laboratory mandated to record the ratios of different gases and pollutants level in the atmosphere has not been sharing any air quality data since August.

According to the IQAir, US-based air quality monitoring company that also provides tech-based air quality monitoring and purifying solutions, the Air Quality Index (AQI) or ambient pollutants’ ratio in the air quality showed Islamabad’s air as unhealthy with US AQI of 176 (96 microgrammes per cubic meter) which was more than twice the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 microgrammes per cubic meter and 19.2 times more than the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

It had identified particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) as the main pollutant, which is a health hazardous air contaminant, 11 times smaller than a human hair strand.

According to the IQAir, persons with health complications like heart diseases, hypertension, also elderly and young kids should avoid prolonged outdoor visits, physical exertions and wear a mask to prevent direct impacts of air pollution.

When contacted, the EPA officials remained unavailable for their official version on the matter. Pulmonologists usually advise people above 50 or patients with chronic heart, kidney, and lung diseases to get the flu vaccine during the extreme winter season to avoid respiratory diseases. Pulmonologists advised avoiding unnecessary outdoor visits during the evening and morning timings of cold weather. In case of an emergency outdoor visit, people should properly cover their faces and eyes by wearing face masks and coverings. It is necessary to ensure the intake of warm fluids, such as warm water and hot tea, etc. to control damage to the respiratory tract amid bad weather and air quality.

Meanwhile, the district administration is actively conducting operations and arrested eight accused over violations of dengue SoPs. The spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory administration said that the Assistant Commissioner Pothohar led an operation resulting in the arrest of eight individuals for failing to follow dengue standard operating procedures.

On the occasion, District Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized the need for strict action against anyone violating dengue prevention guidelines. The DC reiterated that effective prevention measures are essential in controlling the outbreak. He also called for raising public awareness and adherence to preventive measures are crucial steps.

Meanwhile, the district administration urged the residents to join the fight against dengue by cooperating with their efforts. The message is clear: community involvement is vital for eradicating this health threat.