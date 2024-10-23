CCP conducts fourth hearing in phase II review of PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor

ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has advanced to the fourth hearing of its Phase II Merger Review regarding PTCL’s proposed acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited and Orion Towers (Private) Limited. The review is being conducted by a bench comprising Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, alongside Members Salman Amin and Abdul Rashid Sheikh. This in-depth review focuses on potential market power concentration, competitive dynamics, and broader impact on the telecommunications sector. During the recent hearing, submissions were made by Asad Ladha, External Counsel CM Pak (Zong), accompanied by Ms Sameen Qureshi. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was represented by Amer Shahzad, DG (Wireless – Licensing). The CCP Bench also provided opportunities to PTCL, Wateen, Jazz and Telenor to present their comments during the hearing.

A key concern raised during the hearing was spectrum allocation. As a scarce resource, spectrum is a critical determinant of market power for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), with each frequency band offering distinct efficiency and coverage attributes. Post-transaction, the MergerCo is expected to control 34.4% of the total allocated spectrum in the retail mobile telecommunications market. In previous hearings, legal counsel from PTCL, Wateen Telecom, and Jazz, presented their perspectives on the merger’s implications. The CCP’s officials included Shahzad Hussain (Director General/Registrar), Barrister Ambreen Abbasi, Hafiz Naeem, Arshad Javed (Legal Department), and Ms. Marryum Pervaiz (HoD Merger Department). The hearing has been adjourned till October 24, 2024.