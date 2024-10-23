Wednesday, October 23, 2024
China launches new group of satellites for low-orbit technology tests

Anadolu
12:18 PM | October 23, 2024
China successfully launched a new group of satellites on Wednesday, according to state media reports.

The Yaogan-43 03 satellite group was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province and successfully entered its preset orbit, Xinhua News reported.

These satellites will primarily be used to test new technologies for low-orbit constellations, advancing China’s capabilities in space technology.

This mission marks the 542nd successful launch of the Chinese-built Long March rocket series, which carried the satellites into orbit.

Last week, China launched another satellite group, continuing its rapid pace of space missions.

