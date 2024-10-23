China pledges to optimise visa waiver policies

BEIJING - China yesterday reaffirmed its commitment to optimise visa waiver policies and other measures to enhance the convenience for foreign visitors.

At a daily news briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced the country’s plans to optimise existing protocols and introduce additional facilitative measures aimed at simplifying the experience for international travellers seeking to visit and stay in China. The spokesperson’s remarks came in response to recent foreign media reports praising a series of measures implemented in China, including visa waivers, improvements in digital payment systems, bilingual services, and upgrades to express transportation networks, all of which have collectively contributed to making travel in the country significantly easier for foreigners.

“We are pleased to witness the surge in travel activity,” Lin remarked, emphasizing the positive trend in foreign arrivals. According to the latest statistics, the third quarter of this year saw 8.186 million inbound foreign travellers, reflecting a substantial 48.8 percent increase from the same period last year. Among these visitors, 4.885 million entered China under the visa waiver policy, representing a remarkable 78.6 percent growth on a year-over-year basis.

Lin Jian elaborated on the implementation of several facilitative initiatives aimed at enhancing the travel experience for foreigners.

The spokesperson noted that the waiting times for entry checks and inspections at border control have been reduced, thanks to streamlined processes. The foreign visitors now benefit from expanded payment options, including the ability to directly use their international bank cards to access the subway, making daily life in China more accessible. These efforts, he stressed, are part of a broader strategy to make travel, living, and working in the country more pleasant for foreign nationals.

“China’s door is always wide open to welcome you all,” Lin said, reaffirming China’s open stance towards foreign travellers and its commitment to fostering a favourable environment for international visitors.