Clash erupts at PU between guards and student Unions

LAHORE: - A violent clash broke out at Punjab University, Lahore, on Tuesday between security guards and members of various student unions, leaving 10 security guards seriously injured. According to an insider from the student union, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the confrontation began over an attempt to vacate a hostel room allegedly being occupied illegally by members of the Pashtun Student Council. The insider revealed that security personnel arrived at Hostel No. 1 to clear the room, but were met with resistance. A guard was reportedly physically assaulted by the students, prompting him to file a complaint at the Muslim Town police station. In response, the students involved reportedly mobilised other unions, including the Baloch Council, Punjab Council, and various nationalist student groups, to apply pressure on the university administration. A gathering took place at Faisal Auditorium, where tensions escalated as students used offensive language towards the guards. The situation worsened when some female students passing by complained to security about alleged harassment by the gathered students. This led to immediate action from the guards, which further intensified the conflict. Students allegedly began attacking the guards, prompting reinforcements to arrive. The ensuing clash saw stones being thrown, with 10 guards injured, four of whom are in critical condition. As of now, four students have been arrested by the Muslim Town police in connection with the incident.

According to Punjab University spokesperson as many as 10 security guards of Punjab University have been injured in an attack by activists of some students groups outside Institute of Education and Research. The Punjab University spokesperson added that the students attacked the university guards with glass bottles, stones and sticks which caused serious injuries to the heads and other parts of the body following the attack the guards took action in their own defense. Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali took strict notice of the incident and strongly condemned the attack on the guards. The VC also issued instructions for the best treatment of the injured security guards. PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali has directed strict action against students involved in the hooliganism in the light of the eyewitnesses and videos. The spokesman said that some elements are trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the university.