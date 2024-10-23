CM Murad inaugurates Rs6b major infrastructure, energy projects across city

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated approximately worth of Rs6 billion major infrastructure and energy projects across the city during a five-hour visit.

Murad said that these initiatives are aimed at enhancing the city’s recreational facilities, road infrastructure, and energy sustainability.

Accompanied by his cabinet members Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, and Waqar Mahdi, the chief minister left CM House and inaugurated two road projects, two solarisation projects, and a football ground at Manzoor Colony, the constituencies of MNA Asad Alam Niazi, Saeed Ghani, and Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed.

The CM inaugurated three crucial road projects in Districts West and Central. The reconstruction of Mirza Adam Road, a 1.6 km dual carriageway, was completed for Rs 901 million. This road, which connects Sher Shah Chowk to Mirza Adam Khan Road, includes a stormwater drainage system to prevent flooding.

The Café Piyala Road, a 4.05-km dual carriageway linking Sakhi Hassan to Rashid Minhas Road, was constructed for Rs 9.753 million. This route provides easier access to important healthcare facilities, such as Cardio Hospital and Mamji Hospital.

Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan Road, another significant project, now offers a 6.1-km main dual track and a 4.35-km dual service track, constructed for Rs3,367.735 million. This road will ease traffic flow through North Nazimabad and North Karachi, providing a vital alternative to Shahrah-e-Sher Shah Suri. Solarisation of Key Public Buildings: In a move towards sustainable energy, the CM inaugurated solar energy projects at Dow University Hospital, Ojha Campus, and Central Jail Karachi. Dow University Hospital has been provided with 2.32 MW of solar power, part of a Rs 290 million project that is expected to generate significant savings over the next 25 years. Twelve key hospital buildings, including the OT ward and digital library, have been equipped with solar panels.

Similarly, Central Jail Karachi now benefits from a 614.8 KW solar energy system, with surplus energy being sent to the KE Grid under net metering regulations. The project, costing Rs 216 million, will pay for itself within three years and is expected to generate annual savings of Rs64.26 million. These initiatives reflect the Sindh government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and embracing renewable energy, which will benefit the people of Karachi in the long term.

Shaheen Football Ground and Park Rehabilitation: One of the key projects inaugurated was the newly rehabilitated Shaheen Football Ground and Park in Manzoor Colony, District East. The project, which cost Rs 213 million, was part of the CLICK schemes for the financial year 2022-23. Spread over 5.5 acres, the football ground features seating for 400 spectators, a clubhouse with modern amenities, and a fully lit playing area. The adjoining family park, covering 2.04 acres, includes walkways, a children’s play area, and upgraded facilities for visitors. A newly constructed road and rehabilitated boundary wall complete the project.

During the inauguration at Manzoor Colony, the Football ground event turned into a public meeting, which the chief minister addressed. Addressing a public meeting at Shaheen Football Ground, the Chief Minister announced that his government has launched a 400 MW solar power project, with the solar project in Karachi being in an advanced stage. He said that his government would not rely on NTDC for the evacuation of solar power from the Solar Park being established at Manjhad, and would instead lay a provincial transmission line. Additionally, 50 government buildings were provided with solar energy in the first phase of solarization, and in the second phase, Dow University Hospital, Ojhal, and Central Jail Karachi have been solarized today.

“Both projects are expected to recover their investment cost within two years,” he said and added that the government has also initiated a project to provide home solar systems to 200,000 households and is working on a 400 MW solar power system at Keejhar Lake.

The chief minister said that Thar Coal-fired projects are producing the cheapest power in the country. “A railway line from the Thar Coal field to the main line at Chor is being laid to facilitate the transportation of coal to other power projects in the country to produce inexpensive electricity,” he said.

Talking about the passage of the 26th Amendment in the Constitution of Pakistan, the Chief Minister credited Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his role and expressed hope that he would be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. He also said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has proved himself to be a great and youngest statesman and politician and mentioned the importance of judicial reforms and the efforts made by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in this regard.

The Chief Minister also commented on a judge’s remarks about law and order in Sindh, expressing his surprise and pointing out that other provinces also face similar or worse law and order situations. He claimed that comparatively, Sindh has a better law & order situation than the other provinces.

Those who spoke on the occasion include provincial ministers, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Anthony Naveed and PPP provincial Secretary General Waqar Mahdi.