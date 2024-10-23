Commissioner Rawalpindi orders action against teachers failing as supervisory staff

ATTOCK - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division on the recommendations of Chairman BISE Rawalpindi has ordered disciplinary action under PEEDA Act 2006 against those teachers who failed to perform their duty as supervisory staff during intermediate annual exam 2024. All the CEOs Education of Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum and Talagang have been directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the act against 217 teachers (supervisory staff) who failed/ refused to join their duty and action be taken with in a week. The absent 207 teachers include 110 teachers from Rawalpindi, 44 from Attock, 16 from Chakwal, 25 from Jhelum and 12 teachers from district Talagang. It is note worthy that there are clear instructions of the Punjab Government School Education Department/ Higher Education Department that the examination duty is considered as an essential duty.