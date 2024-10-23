Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Conquerors and Strikers score wins in fifth round of U19 Women’s T20

Staff Reporter
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Conquerors maintained their winning streak in the U19 Women’s T20 Tournament as they beat Challengers by 45 runs to register their fourth consecutive win in the first match of the Round five. After Challengers opted to field first, Conquerors were reduced to 31-5. Quratulain hammered 18 off 30 balls to help her team reach 77 before they were bundled out for 77 in 18 overs. For Challengers, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Aqsa Bibi, Hadia Mina and Shehr Bano picked up two wickets each. In turn, Challengers were bundled out for a mere 32 in 15.1 overs as Minahil Javaid bagged three wickets while player of the match Quratulain picked up two wickets and Samiya Afsar got two. In the second match of the day, Strikers beat Stars by 32 runs to register their third win of the tournament. Raahima Syedtop scored with 26 runs hitting three fours, and also stitched a 50-run opening partnership with Meerab Sheikh (10). Rozina Akram scored unbeaten 12 to help Strikers reach 85-8 in 20 overs. For Stars, Adieyah Noor took three wickets. Stars only managed 53 in reply as they were bundled out in 16.1 overs with only Maryam Bibi (10) reaching double figures.Player of the match, Tayyaba Imdad bagged 4-11 while Zoofishan Ayaz and Amina Abid bagged two wickets each.

Staff Reporter

