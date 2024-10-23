Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Constitutional benches to be formed soon: Sana

Constitutional benches to be formed soon: Sana
October 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Tuesday said that after the appointment of the new Chief Justice, constitutional benches could be formed within a week. Talking to a private news channel about the constitutional benches, he said, “I believe there will be three-member benches in the High Courts and five-member benches in the Supreme Court.” He said that the three names under consideration for Chief Justice position were three most senior judges. He added, “All three are excellent judges and exceptional individuals.” Rana clarified that while one of the three will be appointed as per constitutional requirements, it does not mean the other two lack merit.

He stressed that the principle, as outlined by the Supreme Court itself, is based on both seniority and suitability among the top three candidates.

